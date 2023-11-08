The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) are slight underdogs (by 0.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 220.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -0.5 220.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 220.5 points three times.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 218.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has been favored four times and won three of those games.

Miami has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Heat vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 3 42.9% 107.4 215.7 111.3 226.3 220.8 Grizzlies 3 42.9% 108.3 215.7 115.0 226.3 223.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The 107.4 points per game the Heat put up are 7.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (115.0).

Heat vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Heat and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 1-6 0-4 3-4 Grizzlies 2-5 1-2 3-4

Heat vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Heat Grizzlies 107.4 Points Scored (PG) 108.3 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.0 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 0-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

