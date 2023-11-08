The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Heat.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.

Miami is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Heat are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 15th.

The Heat average 7.6 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Grizzlies give up (115).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up 111.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged in road games (107.5).

Miami gave up 110.2 points per game last year at home, which was 0.9 more points than it allowed away from home (109.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat were equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they posteded a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark when playing on the road.

Heat Injuries