Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Butler tallied 28 points, six assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 108-107 win against the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-102)

Over 21.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-161)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies gave up 113 points per contest last year, 11th in the league.

On the boards, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per contest last season, 21st in the NBA in that category.

The Grizzlies allowed 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 28 23 8 6 0 1 2 12/5/2022 33 18 6 8 1 0 1

