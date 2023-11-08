Should you bet on Kevin Stenlund to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

Stenlund averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

