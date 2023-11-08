In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Matthew Tkachuk to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Tkachuk has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 4.9 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.