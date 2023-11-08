Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Capital One Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Tkachuk against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In two of 11 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 11 games this season, Tkachuk has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 11 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 3 10 Points 6 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 5

