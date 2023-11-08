Matthew Tkachuk Game Preview: Panthers vs. Capitals - November 8
Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Capital One Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Tkachuk against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.
Matthew Tkachuk vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
|Panthers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Capitals Prediction
|Panthers vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Capitals Player Props
Tkachuk Season Stats Insights
- Tkachuk has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- In two of 11 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- In seven of 11 games this season, Tkachuk has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In five of 11 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Tkachuk Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|11
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|6
|2
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|5
