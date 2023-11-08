Can we expect Mike Reilly lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights

Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.

Reilly produced no points on the power play last season.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

