Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 8?
Can we expect Mike Reilly lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights
- Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.
- Reilly produced no points on the power play last season.
Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
