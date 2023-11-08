In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Niko Mikkola to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

Mikkola averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

