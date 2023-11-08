Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 8?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekman-Larsson stats and insights
- Ekman-Larsson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
