The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

