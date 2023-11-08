Oliver Ekman-Larsson Game Preview: Panthers vs. Capitals - November 8
The Florida Panthers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Ekman-Larsson's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights
- Ekman-Larsson's plus-minus this season, in 23:58 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Ekman-Larsson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- In three of 11 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|11
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
