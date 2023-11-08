The Florida Panthers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Ekman-Larsson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

Ekman-Larsson's plus-minus this season, in 23:58 per game on the ice, is -2.

Ekman-Larsson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 11 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.