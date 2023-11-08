How to Watch the Panthers vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
The Capitals' game against the Panthers can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 11th in goals against, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.
- The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 31 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|11
|8
|5
|13
|4
|2
|44.9%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|10
|3
|7
|10
|5
|9
|56.4%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|11
|2
|8
|10
|13
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|11
|2
|6
|8
|7
|1
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|11
|4
|3
|7
|7
|8
|28.6%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 30 total goals (three per game), sixth in the league.
- The Capitals have 19 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|10
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|0%
|John Carlson
|10
|1
|6
|7
|17
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|10
|3
|3
|6
|8
|12
|40%
|Dylan Strome
|10
|6
|0
|6
|4
|9
|56.2%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|10
|1
|4
|5
|12
|4
|44.8%
