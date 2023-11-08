The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 11th in goals against, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.

The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 31 goals scored (2.8 per game).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 11 8 5 13 4 2 44.9% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 10 3 7 10 5 9 56.4% Matthew Tkachuk 11 2 8 10 13 7 100% Evan Rodrigues 11 2 6 8 7 1 25% Carter Verhaeghe 11 4 3 7 7 8 28.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 30 total goals (three per game), sixth in the league.

The Capitals have 19 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players