The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) are favored when they go on the road against the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Wednesday, November 8. The Panthers are -140 on the moneyline to win against the Capitals (+115) in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Panthers vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Florida's 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.

The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-2).

This season the Capitals have two wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Florida is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of the time).

Washington has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-115) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-189) Gustav Forsling 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+140)

