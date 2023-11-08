Panthers vs. Capitals: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) are favored when they go on the road against the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Wednesday, November 8. The Panthers are -140 on the moneyline to win against the Capitals (+115) in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Panthers vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-140
|+115
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-137
|+114
|6.5
Panthers vs. Capitals Betting Trends
- Florida's 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.
- The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-2).
- This season the Capitals have two wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Florida is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of the time).
- Washington has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (-115)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-189)
|Gustav Forsling
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+140)
