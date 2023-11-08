The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) visit the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Panthers are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in their most recent game.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we project to capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Panthers vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Panthers 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-140)

Panthers (-140) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 1-1-2 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 6-4-1.

Florida is 3-0-1 (seven points) in its four games decided by one goal.

Florida has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Panthers are 5-2-0 in the seven games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 10 points).

In the five games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).

When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 2-1-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 1.9 31st 9th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3 14th 2nd 35.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 5th 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 26th 13.51% Power Play % 9.68% 30th 27th 71.05% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

