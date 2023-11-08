Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena -- the puck drops at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 21:20 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Matthew Tkachuk's total of 10 points is via two goals and eight assists.

In two games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.57 goals against average) and has racked up 46 saves.

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin has scored two goals (0.2 per game) and dished out six assists (0.6 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 4.7%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with eight total points (0.8 per game).

John Carlson's seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.

This season, Tom Wilson has three goals and three assists for Florida.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .929 save percentage (10th-best in the league). In 2 games, he has 65 saves, and has given up five goals (2.5 goals against average).

Panthers vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 1.9 31st 10th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3 14th 3rd 35.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 5th 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 26th 13.51% Power Play % 9.68% 30th 27th 71.05% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

