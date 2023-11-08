Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) square off against the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-2).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Florida has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- The Panthers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Florida and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 11 games this season.
Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (25th)
|Goals
|19 (31st)
|32 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (6th)
|5 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|11 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (12th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are ranked 25th in the league with 31 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- The Panthers are ranked 11th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 32 total goals (2.9 per game).
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the NHL.
