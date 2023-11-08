The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) square off against the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-2).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Florida has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

The Panthers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 11 games this season.

Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (25th) Goals 19 (31st) 32 (11th) Goals Allowed 30 (6th) 5 (25th) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 11 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (12th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are ranked 25th in the league with 31 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Panthers are ranked 11th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 32 total goals (2.9 per game).

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the NHL.

