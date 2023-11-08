Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Alexander Ovechkin, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 13 points in 11 games (eight goals and five assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Matthew Tkachuk has accumulated 10 points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding eight assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 1 0 1 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 10 total points for Florida, with three goals and seven assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Ovechkin has collected two goals and six assists in 10 games for Washington, good for eight points.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson is one of the top contributors for Washington with seven total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and six assists in 10 games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.