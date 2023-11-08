Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
If you reside in Polk County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Florida This Week
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Lake Region High School at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on November 8
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gulf High School at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
