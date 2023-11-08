If you reside in Polk County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Wednesday

    Lake Region High School at St. Cloud HS

    • Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on November 8
    • Location: St. Cloud, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Gulf High School at Lake Wales High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lake Wales, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Englewood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

