On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Ryan Lomberg going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

