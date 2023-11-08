Should you wager on Sam Reinhart to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

In six of 11 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

