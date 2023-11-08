Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 8?
Should you wager on Sam Reinhart to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In six of 11 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
