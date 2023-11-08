Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Reinhart vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 21:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In six of 11 games this season Reinhart has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In four of 11 games this year, Reinhart has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 3 13 Points 4 8 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

