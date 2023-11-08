Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 8
The Toledo Rockets (8-1), with college football's 16th-ranked pass defense, meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) and their 20th-ranked passing D on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Rockets are massive, 18.5-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-18.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-18.5)
|46.5
|-1200
|+740
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Toledo is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Eastern Michigan is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Toledo & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Toledo
|To Win the MAC
|-225
|Bet $225 to win $100
