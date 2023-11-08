The Toledo Rockets (8-1), with college football's 16th-ranked pass defense, meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) and their 20th-ranked passing D on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Rockets are massive, 18.5-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Toledo, Ohio
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-18.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Toledo (-18.5) 46.5 -1200 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

  • Toledo is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Rockets have not covered the spread when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Eastern Michigan is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Eagles have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Toledo & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Toledo
To Win the MAC -225 Bet $225 to win $100

