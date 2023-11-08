Tyler Herro's Miami Heat match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Herro, in his previous game (November 6 win against the Lakers), posted 22 points, five assists and three steals.

Below, we dig into Herro's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.0 points per contest last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per game last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per contest last year, ranking them 26th in the league.

The Grizzlies conceded 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Tyler Herro vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 34 24 4 6 2 0 1 12/5/2022 40 23 13 5 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.