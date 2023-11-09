Thursday's game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (1-0) squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 91-64 victory as our model heavily favors Florida.

The Wildcats fell in their most recent outing 101-63 against UCF on Monday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 91, Bethune-Cookman 64

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats had a -114 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.9 points per game. They put up 60.7 points per game to rank 262nd in college basketball and gave up 64.6 per contest to rank 187th in college basketball.

In SWAC games, Bethune-Cookman averaged 1.1 more points (61.8) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.

The Wildcats scored fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than away (61.3) last season.

In 2022-23, Bethune-Cookman conceded 4.8 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (67.1).

