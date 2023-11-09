The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) take on the Florida Gators (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network +

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.

Bethune-Cookman went 10-9 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Gators put up 68.9 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allowed.

Florida had a 12-7 record last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule