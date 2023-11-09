Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Broward County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Belen Jesuit High School at South Broward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Hollywood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    American High School at Miramar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Miramar, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Bay High School at Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:01 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Plantation High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dillard High School at Blanche Ely High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Pompano Beach, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Piper High School at Coconut Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Coconut Creek, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Broward Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

