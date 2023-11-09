Thursday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 89-58 win as our model heavily favors Nebraska.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 89, Florida A&M 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-31.0)

Nebraska (-31.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M struggled to score points last year, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 58.6 points per game. It played better at the other end, ranking 174th by giving up 70.0 points per contest.

With 29.7 rebounds per game, the Rattlers ranked 294th in college basketball. They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

Looking at assists, Florida A&M averaged just 9.7 per game (second-worst in college basketball).

The Rattlers committed 15.0 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.7 turnovers per game (195th-ranked).

The Rattlers were 324th in the nation with 5.8 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Florida A&M surrendered 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.3% three-point percentage (144th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Florida A&M last year, 65.3% of them were two-pointers (71.9% of the team's made baskets) and 34.7% were threes (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.