Thursday's contest features the Mercer Bears (0-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) facing off at Hawkins Arena (on November 9) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-61 win for Mercer.

A season ago, the Owls finished 12-18 in the season.

Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Florida Atlantic 61

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.8 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball while giving up 66.9 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball) and had a -63 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic averaged 0.3 fewer points in AAC play (64.5) than overall (64.8).

At home, the Owls scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 59.9.

In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (70.6).

