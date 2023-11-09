How to Watch Florida International vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida International vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Florida International had a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Texans ranked 347th.
- Last year, the Panthers recorded 5.2 more points per game (73.1) than the Texans allowed (67.9).
- When Florida International scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 11-9.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International put up 78.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
- The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.8).
- At home, Florida International drained 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.