The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Florida International had a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Texans ranked 347th.

Last year, the Panthers recorded 5.2 more points per game (73.1) than the Texans allowed (67.9).

When Florida International scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 11-9.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International put up 78.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.8).

At home, Florida International drained 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

