Thursday's game between the Florida International Panthers (0-1) and Tarleton State Texans (0-1) going head-to-head at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 72, Tarleton State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-5.3)

Florida International (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Florida International Performance Insights

Florida International put up 73.1 points per game and gave up 75.1 last year, ranking them 141st in the nation offensively and 314th on defense.

On the boards, the Panthers were 24th-worst in the nation in rebounds (28.3 per game) last season. They were sixth-worst in rebounds conceded (35.1 per game).

With 12.3 assists per game last year, Florida International was 237th in college basketball.

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from downtown last season, the Panthers were 237th and 267th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.3% from beyond the arc last year, Florida International was 332nd and 322nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Florida International attempted 64% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.7% of Florida International's buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.3% were 3-pointers.

