How to Watch the Florida State vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.
- Tennessee went 21-6 last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
- Last year, the Seminoles recorded 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- Florida State went 22-6 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Last season, the Seminoles had a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Volunteers' opponents made.
- The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
