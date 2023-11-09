How to Watch the Jacksonville vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins' 62.5 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed.
- When Jacksonville gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 10-8.
- Last year, the Hurricanes put up 69.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.3 the Dolphins gave up.
- When Miami (FL) totaled more than 63.3 points last season, it went 14-6.
- The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points lower than the Dolphins allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- The Dolphins shot 35.1% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Warner
|W 66-47
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.