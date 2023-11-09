The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. Jacksonville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins scored an average of 62.5 points per game last year, only 1.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up to opponents.

When Jacksonville gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 10-8.

Last year, the Hurricanes put up 69.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.3 the Dolphins allowed.

When Miami (FL) put up more than 63.3 points last season, it went 14-6.

The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points lower than the Dolphins allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

The Dolphins shot 35.1% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule