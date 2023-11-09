The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) take on the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers gave up to their opponents (46%).
  • North Florida compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot above 46% from the field.
  • The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers finished 72nd.
  • The Ospreys scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).
  • North Florida went 12-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.
  • The Ospreys allowed fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (84) last season.
  • At home, North Florida knocked down 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coastal Georgia W 92-55 UNF Arena
11/9/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/16/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena

