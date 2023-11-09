The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) take on the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers gave up to their opponents (46%).

North Florida compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot above 46% from the field.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers finished 72nd.

The Ospreys scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).

North Florida went 12-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.

The Ospreys allowed fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (84) last season.

At home, North Florida knocked down 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule