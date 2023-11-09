How to Watch South Florida vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) face the South Florida Bulls (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls made 44.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- South Florida went 6-0 when it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Bulls put up 72 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Bulldogs gave up.
- South Florida went 3-1 last season when scoring more than 83.8 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison
- South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 74.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulls were better at home last season, giving up 69.3 points per game, compared to 76.4 in road games.
- When playing at home, South Florida made 1.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/15/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Yuengling Center
