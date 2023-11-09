The South Florida Bulls (0-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 149.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-17.5) 149.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Florida won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bulls games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

South Carolina State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last year.

Last season, 15 of the Bulldogs' games went over the point total.

