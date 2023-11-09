Thursday's game between the South Florida Bulls (0-0) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) squaring off at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 83-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Florida, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 83, South Carolina State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-16.3)

South Florida (-16.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

South Florida Performance Insights

South Florida was 169th in college basketball in points scored (72 per game) and 237th in points conceded (72) last year.

Last season, the Bulls were 74th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 143rd in rebounds allowed (30.6).

With 13.4 assists per game last season, South Florida was 150th in the country.

With 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.6% from downtown last year, the Bulls were 182nd and 209th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

South Florida gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 240th and 256th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, the Bulls took 37.1% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of the Bulls' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72% were 2-pointers.

