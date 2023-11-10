With Week 11 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

9-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -350

-350 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 24-7 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

2. Louisville

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: +325

+325 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 34-3 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Duke

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

4. Clemson

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 31-23 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

5. North Carolina

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 59-7 vs Campbell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

6. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-3 | 5-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 20-6 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

7. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 45-17 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Clemson

@ Clemson Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

8. Boston College

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. NC State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-3 | 5-5 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 20-6 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

10. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-6

4-5 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 34-3 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. Virginia

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 45-17 vs Georgia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 17-10 vs Boston College

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 24-7 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.