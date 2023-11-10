Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 10?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Barkov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Barkov averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
