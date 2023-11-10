The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Barkov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Barkov averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

