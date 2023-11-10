Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barkov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Barkov has averaged 19:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Barkov has a goal in four of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barkov has a point in eight games this year (out of 11), including multiple points four times.

Barkov has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Barkov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 11 Games 7 12 Points 7 4 Goals 4 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.