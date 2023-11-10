Anton Lundell and the Florida Panthers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a wager on Lundell intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anton Lundell vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Lundell has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Lundell has scored a goal in one of 12 games this year.

Despite recording points in five of 12 games this season, Lundell has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lundell has an assist in four of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Lundell goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 7 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

