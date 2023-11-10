On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Carter Verhaeghe going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Verhaeghe stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Verhaeghe has picked up two assists on the power play.

Verhaeghe averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.