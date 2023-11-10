The Florida Panthers, with Carter Verhaeghe, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to bet on Verhaeghe's props? Here is some information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:17 on the ice per game.

In four of 12 games this year, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Verhaeghe has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 12 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 7 7 Points 5 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

