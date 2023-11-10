When the Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

