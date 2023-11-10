Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
If you reside in Escambia County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
North Miami Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Jay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suwannee High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
