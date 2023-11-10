The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evan Rodrigues find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.

Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

