Evan Rodrigues will be among those in action Friday when his Florida Panthers meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Rodrigues' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Rodrigues has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

Rodrigues has scored in two of the 12 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Rodrigues has a point in five games this year (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

Rodrigues has an assist in five of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 2 10 Points 1 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.