The USC Trojans (1-0) take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

FGCU vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles scored an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 22.3 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans allowed.

FGCU went 26-0 last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

Last year, the Trojans put up 64.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 56.6 the Eagles allowed.

USC went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 56.6 points.

The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Eagles shot 41.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

FGCU Schedule