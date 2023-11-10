How to Watch the FGCU vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (1-0) take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
FGCU vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles scored an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 22.3 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans allowed.
- FGCU went 26-0 last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
- Last year, the Trojans put up 64.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 56.6 the Eagles allowed.
- USC went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 56.6 points.
- The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot 41.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Brown
|W 80-58
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/19/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Alico Arena
