The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (43%).

Florida State went 9-8 when it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Owls ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Seminoles finished 327th.

Last year, the Seminoles put up only 0.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Owls allowed (69).

Florida State went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida State fared better in home games last year, averaging 71.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 79.4.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Florida State performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.

