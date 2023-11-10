Friday's contest between the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) and Florida State Seminoles (0-0) matching up at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kennesaw State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 73, Florida State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-0.6)

Kennesaw State (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Florida State Performance Insights

On offense, Florida State was the 235th-ranked squad in college basketball (69.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 330th (76.2 points conceded per game).

With 28.6 rebounds per game and 32.6 rebounds allowed, the Seminoles were 327th and 281st in the nation, respectively, last season.

Florida State was 150th in the country in assists (13.4 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Seminoles were 274th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.5) last season. They were 240th in 3-point percentage at 33%.

Florida State was the 12th-worst team in the country in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and 11th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.6%) last year.

Last year, the Seminoles took 65.6% of their shots from inside the arc, and 34.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.9% of the Seminoles' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.1% were 3-pointers.

