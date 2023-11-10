The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) meet at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no line set.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State put together a 10-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Florida State covered the spread less often than Kennesaw State last year, tallying an ATS record of 10-17-0, compared to the 20-9-0 mark of the Owls.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 69.3 144.3 76.2 145.2 143.7 Kennesaw State 75 144.3 69 145.2 143.1

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Seminoles scored were only 0.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69).

Florida State went 6-5 against the spread and 9-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0 Kennesaw State 20-9-0 17-12-0

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Kennesaw State 5-11 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 10-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

